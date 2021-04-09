More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 21 of Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin kept knee on neck for 3½ minutes after George Floyd drew last breath, expert says
Sports
Live: Follow the Minnesota girls' basketball championship games here
Title games in the state girls' basketball tournament are at Target center today. Tap here for game updates, video and more.
Chauvin Trial
Minneapolis lawyers advise city-appointed task force on George Floyd to keep quiet for now
Some commissioners see the advice as a challenge to their independence.
Inspired
Minneapolis grower is building a community through 'rescue plants'
Evening forecast: Low of 41, with a shower in spots tonight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Business
Biden budget seeks more for schools, health care and housing
President Joe Biden released a $1.5 trillion wish list for his first federal budget Friday, asking for substantial gains for Democratic priorities including education, health care, housing and environmental protection.