Music
'My Way' rings true as Mary Lucia signs off at 89.3 the Current for the last time
Margo Price's "Pay Gap" jumped out among her song selections as the station's flagship DJ cited equity issues upon leaving.
Business
U.S. Bank reopens branch on Lake Street that was destroyed in 2020 riots
U.S. Bank views the rebuilt branch a "flagship" location because of its larger size and high customer volume.
Politics
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol as Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant.
World
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at…
Evening forecast: Low of 41; some clouds with a little rain possible toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.