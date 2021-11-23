More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Neal: Why not a win streak? Vikings' hot offense, soft schedule spark holiday optimism
The Grinches out there in Vikings fandom could get a Christmas present next month they didn't expect: a winning football team.
Vikings
How the Vikings could go from thankful to merry this holiday season
From Thanksgiving weekend to Christmas weekend the Vikings play five games. If they win most of them, start making your playoff-viewing plans.
Local
Debates on police funding, legal costs loom over Minneapolis budget negotiations
The city is about to negotiate its first budget since Minneapolis voters rejected a proposal to replace the city's Police Department.
West Metro
COVID-19 outbreak hits adult correctional facility in Plymouth
The facility has strict protocols in place to prevent the virus.
Vikings
Cousins keeps trending up, taking his place among some of the best ever
Kirk Cousins moved ahead of Aaron Rodgers in one career stat on Sunday and is closing in on Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Also, Jonathan Taylor is running wild and is there really a 'best' team in the NFL?