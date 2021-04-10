More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
Colleges
St. Cloud State's run ends with shutout loss in Frozen Four title game
UMass gave the Huskies no room to operate on the ice, dominating a 5-0 victory
Evening forecast: Low of 41; partly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Sports
Minnehaha wins in a rout; Waseca, Hayfield win thrillers. Follow the 4A boys' title game here
Cretin-Derham Hall plays Wayzata for the boys' basketball Class 4A title Saturday night. Tap here for score updates, video and more.
Local
Arbitrator upholds firing of Minneapolis police officer
But in a twist, the decision was based on factors unrelated to Facebook posts deemed racist.
Wolves
Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore enter agreement to purchase Timberwolves, Lynx
Former MLB player is on a "pathway" to controlling ownership of the organization with associate and friend Marc Lore. If the sale goes through, change wouldn't happen overnight. Glen Taylor would still be the controlling owner until 2023.