Nation
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
World
Hurricane Julia brushes Colombia island, heads for Nicaragua
Hurricane Julia swept by just south of Colombia's San Andres island Saturday evening soon after strengthening from a tropical storm, as Nicaraguans rushed to prepare for the storm's arrival overnight on their Caribbean coast.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 41; mainly clear with a chance of a few sprinkles overnight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Partly Cloudy Sunday With A Few AM Showers North Of I-94
Another mainly fantastic Fall day is ahead on Sunday, once we get past the potential of a few scattered AM showers north of I-94. Highs will be in the 60s through Monday before popping (for one day) into the 70s Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
Minneapolis
Landmark Minnehaha Falls dries up for second year in a row
Managing the falls, which is part of Minnehaha Creek, has become more difficult as Minnesota experiences the effects of climate change.