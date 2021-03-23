More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Scoggins: Coyle's hiring of Johnson is rebuke of Pitino's tenure
The athletic director pulled a classic "hire the opposite" move and went with the best recruiter of Minnesota talent he could find.
Gophers
Johnson calls new Gophers post a 'dream job and dream opportunity'
Ben Johnson met the media for the first time since being named the new Gophers men's basketball coach.
Chauvin Trial
With Chauvin jury set, court is in recess until Monday, when trial begins
Former Minneapolis police office faces murder, manslaughter charges in death of George Floyd.
Evening forecast: Low of 41; breezy with rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Need a hug? Head to a llama farm
Carlson's Llovable Llamas in Waconia is booked two months out as llama farms surge in popularity during the pandemic.