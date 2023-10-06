More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow, Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Millions of children are displaced due to extreme weather events. Climate change will make it worse
Storms, floods, fires and other extreme weather events led to more than 43 million displacements involving children between 2016 and 2021, according to a United Nations report.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 41; breezy and cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Philippe becomes a post-tropical cyclone as it drenches Bermuda en route to New England and Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds but lost steam and was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward on a path toward Atlantic Canada and New England.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy and cool with showers; high 51
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 6
Paul Douglas
Frost Is Coming Later In The Twin Cities
Today may wind up being the most uncomfortable day in sight with winds gusting over 30 mph, occasional spits of rain and temperatures in the 40s. From mid-July to November in 3 days. Check the blog for more updates. -Todd Nelson