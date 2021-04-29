More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Evening forecast: Low of 41 and mostly clear ahead of a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Tension builds between U student leaders, campus police
The leaders called for the chief to resign, and a state police association stepped in to defend officers from criticism.
Randball
Report: Aaron Rodgers 'disgruntled,' doesn't want to return to Packers
The news from ESPN's Adam Schefter certainly will liven up a busy time in the NFL offseason, and will certainly be a hot topic during tonight's NFL draft coverage.
Politics
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan
The president hoped to rally supporters behind his $4 trillion plans to rebuild America's aging infrastructure and vastly expand the government's social safety net.