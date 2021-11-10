More from Star Tribune
White House says 900K kids got vaccine in Week 1
It's the first gauge of the pace of the school-age vaccination campaign.
Draft climate accord expresses 'alarm and concern'
The head of Greenpeace expressed disappointment the text contained no "numbers of the table" for funding for developing countries to adapt to climate change.
Vikings
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
Dozier, who is vaccinated, was among five players placed on the COVID list within the past week.
Evening forecast: Low of 40, with pouring rain and breezy conditions
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Coronavirus
Waning immunity fueling longer COVID-19 wave in Minnesota
Boosters recommended to increase COVID-19 protection; found in Mayo Clinic study to produce few serious side effects.