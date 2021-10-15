More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
In need of new go-to-rusher, Irving looks to be the next back up for U
With the Gophers' top two running backs, Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts, lost for the season, freshman Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving will get a shot at filling that role.
Evening forecast: Low of 40; mainly clear ahead of a warmer, sunnier weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Bremer Financial CEO says her job is not a factor in dispute with trustees
Jeanne Crain, who has led Minnesota's No. 4 bank since 2016, rejected allegations that the company's conflict with trustees shaped by her job and finances.
Travel
Fire and Ice: What it was like to visit Iceland in 2021, from lava flow to the Arctic Coast Way
Iceland was a hot destination once again in 2021, thanks to the vaccine and the volcano.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.