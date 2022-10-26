More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 40 and growing clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Mostly Cloudy Thursday With A Few Showers Mainly North and West
Thursday will be the best chance of rain in the metro over the next week, and even then chances are low and precipitation will be very light (potentially sprinkles vs. actual showers). A sun/cloud mix is expected heading into the weekend with warmer than average temperatures. - D.J. Kayser
Afternoon forecast: 52, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry, with light winds, for National Pumpkin Day. There's a slight chance of showers Thursday.
Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore
Even before Superstorm Sandy's floodwaters surged over New York City's Rockaway Peninsula, there was an air of decay in Edgemere, a far-flung seaside neighborhood long pockmarked with boarded-up homes and vacant lots with waist-high weeds.
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 26