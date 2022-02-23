More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Night session underway; follow girls' state tournament here
Tap here for updates on the first day of the tournament from the X. The No. 1 seed, Warroad, kicks off the evening session at 6 p.m. against River Lakes.
Nation
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question.
Minneapolis
Mpls. Housing Authority board chair resigns after feds move to seize property he helped buy
Sharmarke Issa said his resignation had nothing to do with the federal investigation.
High Schools
Shakopee wrestlers endure a challenge in new section but arrive safely at state
The Sabers will be back to defend their team championship after a close call against Waconia.
Evening forecast: Low of -4, with considerable cloudiness and frigid conditions
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.