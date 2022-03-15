More from Star Tribune
Colleges
Kent Youngblood predicts the entire women's NCAA tournament bracket
With the tournament starting Wednesday night, here are all the bracket picks, upsets, intriguing players and championship contenders.
Local
Deputy who shot woman after car chase in northwestern Minnesota identified
The victim told the Star Tribune the deputy fired as she was removing a gun from her shirt.
Evening forecast: Low of 39, with increasing clouds ahead of a warm Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wolves
McDaniels sidelined with ankle injury, will be reassessed in two weeks
Timberwolves second-year forward Jaden McDaniels was injured during the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Spurs
Vikings
Vikings add linebacker Hicks as new-look defense starts to take shape
Jordan Hicks, who was released by the Cardinals last weekend, could play next to Eric Kendricks in the Vikings' defense.