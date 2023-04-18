More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charge: Armed retired firefighter attacks, hurls racial slur at former Gophers running back
Wild
Wild measured up to classic test of playoff hockey in Game 1
"We knew we were built for this," Matt Dumba said after the team's polished, poised victory in double overtime.
Vikings
Longtime Vikings equipment manager Ryan retires after 47 years
Dennis Ryan, who started working for the Vikings when he was 16, is one of only two equipment managers in franchise history.
Sports
Neal: Maybe there's still a late-night playoff run in a Minnesota team
The Wolves are undermanned, and it doesn't look like this will be their year. The Wild can make a statement with a Game 2 victory.
St. Paul
St. Paul Mayor Carter looks to future, celebrates the past in State of the City
The mayor's speech also focused on accomplishments during his years in office.
Twins
Live: Twins vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park. Follow it on Gameview
The Twins open a three-game series against the Red Sox, who have struggled this season. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game box score and game updates from around the majors.