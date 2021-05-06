More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Paddling down the Mississippi, looking to set a record
A Minneapolis man is leading an attempt to speed down the river in a canoe.
Evening forecast: Low of 39; clear to partly cloudy and quiet
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Local
Families of Minnesotans slain by police plead at Capitol for changes
House Democrats offer 12 police reforms to Senate GOP.
Colleges
St. Thomas women's hockey team will replace coach Tom Palkowski for move to Division I
Palkowski coached the Tommies for 14 years and earned the 2019 Division III national women's hockey coach of the year award.
Variety
Jason Statham drama 'Wrath of Man' is long on violence, short on comic relief (and women)
Violence and vengeance rule in Guy Ritchie's fourth movie with the actor.