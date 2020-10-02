More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Coronavirus
Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'
The video came out as he headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a few days.
Coronavirus
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis
Trump took a short flight in the Marine One helicopter from the White House to the medical complex in Bethesda, Md.
Coronavirus
Trump's age, health raise risk for virus illness
Dr. David Boulware, professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, and others give an assessment.
Nation
U.S. Senate candidate recounts Trump's N.J. fundraiser
Rik Mehta described the event as following social distancing guidelines, but said "out of an abundance of caution, I'll go get tested."
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 38 with plenty of clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast