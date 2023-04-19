More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Katherine Kersten: Legislature is planning an 'antiracist' revolution in Minnesota schools
Evening forecast: Low of 38; periods of rain possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Flooding escalates in Minnesota as rivers rise: 'Rain will not help'
After a winter of record-setting snowfall, melting snow and rain is flowing through tributaries across the state. The Crow River was expected to crest in Delano, Minn., on Wednesday.
West Metro
Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka
Tradition holds that the ice-out declaration marks the start of boating season.
Local
Health Department urges caution for Minnesota well owners as flood waters rise
Flood water can contaminate private wells and present health risks.
Politics
Minnesota leaders monitor rain as floodwaters near peak
The state and local governments are starting to assess damage and recovery needs.