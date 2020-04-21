More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clouds come in, with a shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Why stay inside when the dance party is outside?
DJ Lemonhead, also known as Joe Masek, brings his mobile DJ truck to neighborhoods so people can get outside and dance off some pent up energy during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Make-A-Wish surprises Isanti teen with birthday parade
Make-A-Wish planned a surprise birthday parade for wish kid Gabby Hoefs of Isanti. Her wish for a refinished basement hangout space will be granted later this year.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and cool, high 48
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Woman relieved by arrest in her 2015 rape case
Brooke Morath said detectives called her last week and informed her they had arrested a suspect in her case and linked him through preliminary DNA testing.