Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38; clear with a moonlit sky; warmer days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 60; High winds, dry air bring threat of wildfires
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, May 2
Weather
Morning forecast: High 60; low humidity, gusty winds bring fire warnings
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 2
Paul Douglas
Low humidity, gusty winds add up to fire concerns
That high sun angle will coax temperatures to near 60F today, and 70F by late afternoon Thursday. Winds ease up by midweek and if you don't have a little spring in your step yet - you will soon. A parade of warmer fronts leave skies overhead irritable and capable of a few weekend thunderstorms. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
www.startribune.com