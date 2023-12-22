More from Star Tribune
Business
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 38 and low clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Pacific storm that unleashed coastal flooding pushes across Southern California into Arizona
Lightning crackled offshore as a blustery Pacific storm crossed the San Diego coast and pushed eastward through desert areas into Arizona early Friday after flooding communities northwest of Los Angeles.
Business
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain
For most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, this year's prospects aren't good.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high 45; even warmer this weekend
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 22