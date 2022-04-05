More from Star Tribune
Twins
Neal: Twins' slow build of rotation continues
The club has several prospects in the minor leagues, but the balancing act between giving them time to develop and the immediate needs of the big-league club is a difficult one.
Loons
U.S. soccer's World Cup draw will be good for the game, Loons coach Heath says
Grouping with soccer power England to generate a large, enthusiastic audience, with match timed well on Thanksgiving weekend.
Golf
From Fargo to Augusta: Hoge basks in his first Masters
Tom Hoge will be the first North Dakotan to play in the Masters since Mike Podolak in 1983, and he is more than an endearing long shot.
Minneapolis
Texas man sentenced to more than four years for rioting after George Floyd's death
Authorities said Ivan Hunter, a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois," fired a rifle into the Minneapolis police Third Precinct station.
Wolves
Injured McDaniels returns to Wolves' lineup with three regular-season games left
He had been out since March 14 with a high left ankle sprain.