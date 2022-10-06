More from Star Tribune
After Ian, coastal residents return to pick up the pieces
Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island's streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park.
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extremes
Flooding in Kentucky and St. Louis illustrates the dangers of the Midwest's waterlogged future.
First 40s For Highs Since May Friday - Extreme Drought In The Metro
Get ready for the first day in the 40s for highs since the beginning of May on Friday with decreasing clouds during the day. Meanwhile, our recent dry weather has caused drought to expand, and now the metro is under Extreme Drought. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 37; partly cloudy and colder, approach freezing in some places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by repeated hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a last-resort statistical technique to fill in data gaps, according to figures released Thursday by the statistical agency.