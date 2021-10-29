More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
Evening forecast: Low of 37; mainly clear and prepare for chilly nights ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Gameday preview: Wild to face Colorado
The Wild recalled forward Adam Beckman and defenseman Calen Addison from the Iowa Wild before Saturday's game.
Wild
'We didn't like them together': Kaprizov, Fiala pairing broken up; both in slump
The Wild could use top goal-scorers Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala to start producing after two losses in three games.
Wolves
Vanderbilt sets hustling, crashing, unselfish tone for Wolves
Coach Chris Finch says Jarred Vanderbilt understands his skills and plays to them. Anthony Edwards calls his teammate's play "contagious."
Vikings
Formidable in the lineup or on the sideline, Griffen invigorates Vikings' pass rush
The 33-year-old defensive end is reunited with Danielle Hunter, helping the Vikings rank at the top of the league in sacks and pressures.