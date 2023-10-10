More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL leader rips socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 37; cooling off with mainly clear skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon weather: High of 56, sunny
There was a widespread frost and freeze last night, and we can expect more of the same tonight. There's a chance of significant rain starting Thursday afternoon.
Weather
Morning forecast: More cool sunshine, high 56; heavy rain later this week
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 10
Paul Douglas
Going Way Out On A Wintery Limb
Tuesday - expect cool sunshine today with 50s and a stiff breeze at Target Field. A significant storm forecast to track from Denver to Des Moines will push a pinwheel of heavy rain into Minnesota Thursday into Saturday. 1-2" rainfall amounts are possible with this system. Another big dent in the drought? It appears so, yes.