Nation
Flooding, landslides as atmospheric river departs California
Southern California residents weary of a storm-soaked winter were hit Wednesday by parting shots from the season's 11th atmospheric river, which flooded roadways, caused landslides and toppled trees throughout the state.
Local
Another winter snowstorm takes aim at Minnesota
With 4 to 6 inches of snow predicted in the Twin Cities, the storm will pile on to what has already been epic snow season.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 37; cloudy and breezy with a couple of late-night showers
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Parts of New England and New York were digging out of a nor'easter Wednesday that caused tens of thousands of power outages, numerous school cancellations and whiteout conditions on the roads.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 44, cloudy; storm watch Thursday
It's the calm before the storm: A winter storm watch stretches across the state, including the Twin Cities metro area, from 1 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday. We could get 4-7 inches of snow in a wintry mix.