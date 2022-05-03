More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
COVID-19 hospitalizations above 300 in Minnesota, but severity lower
Share of admitted patients requiring intensive care is at the lowest in the pandemic in Minnesota.
Rochester
Rochester eager to welcome tourists after 'nightmare' two years
City, business officials tout 2022 plans.
Evening forecast: Low of 37; clear to partly cloudy; freezing temps possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Wild captain Spurgeon fined $5,000 for cross check late in playoff loss
Jared Spurgeon's illegal hit, in which he brought his stick down on the back of an opponent's legs, resulted in the maximum fine allowed under the NHL union contract.
World
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety and recounted days and nights filled with dread from constant shelling.