Nation
Pacific storm dumps heavy rains and unleashes flooding in California coastal cities
Motorists were stranded in their vehicles on flooded roadways in typically idyllic Santa Barbara on Thursday, while nearby Oxnard got a month's worth of rain in a single hour in a storm that pummeled Southern California while Christmas travel got underway.
Video
Holiday travel blitz underway
While airlines and federal officials remain optimistic, they've all cautioned travelers to check the weather forecast.
Business
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 36, with considerable cloudiness
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
Want a White Christmas? It's gonna cost you.
For at little as $11 or as much at $500, you can have a snow-kissed holiday in Minnesota this year.