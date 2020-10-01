More from Star Tribune
Nation
Authorities in Massachusetts capture runaway emu
An emu that was spotted roaming the streets of a city near Boston has been corralled by authorities in Massachusetts.
Politics
McCarthy slams Pelosi on COVID relief
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy harshly criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her negotiating position on COVID relief, saying the Democrats' plan "mentions cannabis more than it mentions jobs."
Nation
Headed to space: Titanium toilet, radish seeds, wrinkle cream
Northrop Grumman is preparing to launch an 8,000-pound shipment on Thursday from Wallops Island, Virginia, to the International Space Station.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 36; partly cloudy with frost advisories in places
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Traffic camera shows cougar found dead in Bloomington
A cougar was found dead near where two interstates meet in Bloomington in what state conservation officials say is an extremely rare verified instance of the big cat turning up in the Twin Cities area. Warning: Some viewers may find the images disturbing.