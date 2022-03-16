More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wild
Wild turns it on in third period to beat Boston 4-2
Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, and Jordan Greenway wired in a loose puck 7 minutes, 56 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie with the Bruins.
Gophers
13 Gophers show NFL coaches, scouts their physical skills on a pro day
Defensive end Boye Mafe, a possible first-round draft pick, was impressive among the Gophers and other area players performing.
Politics
Abby Honold Act, inspired by former U student, is signed into law
The federal legislation aims to improve law enforcement training on investigating sexual assault cases.
Evening forecast: Low of 36; overcast skies grow partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
High Schools
12 games today: Follow the state girls' basketball tournament here
The top seeds in Class 4A and 3A won their opening games this morning. Liv McGill scored 20 as Hopkins beat Lakeville North and Becker survived a scare from Austin. Tap here for game reports and updates.