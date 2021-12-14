More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
High Schools
The big list: College commitments for 55 state prep football stars
The early signing period for NCAA Division I and II football is Wednesday. Here's where Minnesota's top high school players are expected to end up.
Evening forecast: Low of 36; low clouds moving in with a late shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
South Metro
Scott County attorney to consider charges in racist video targeting Prior Lake student
Savage Police Department announced Tuesday that it completed its investigation.
North Metro
Case vs. Potter focuses on Taser training; defense elicits support
Two of Kimberly Potter's former superiors took the stand. Central to the state's first-degree and second-degree manslaughter case against Potter is that she ignored her training.
Wild
Wild game postponed as COVID-19 continues creeping through the NHL
The Hurricanes have six players sidelined after positive tests, and that caused Tuesday night's game to be scrapped.