Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 36 and clear, with more sunshine on the way Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Heat deaths in Arizona's biggest county outpace last year's
This summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona's largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness. Public health statistics this week confirmed a record 359 such deaths just days before the end of the six-month heat season.
Nation
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 51, mix of sun and clouds
Clouds will begin to clear this afternoon, with more of the same on the way Wednesday.
World
At least 24 dead in Bangladesh from tropical storm
A tropical storm that lashed Bangladesh left at least 24 people dead and about 8 million without power across the delta nation, officials and news reports said Tuesday.