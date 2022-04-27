More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
In grief, St. Paul coaching legend reflects on Hall of Fame career
Longtime Central High coach Floyd Smaller was named to his third coaching Hall of Fame in January. In February, his wife of 60 years died.
World
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
Vikings
Eight picks available to Vikings as draft tests new leadership
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — using much of Rick Spielman's scouting operation — could handle the available picks differently from his volume-oriented predecessor.
Local
Bail set at $1M for boy accused of killing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls
The suspect, who is 14 years old, remained confined to a juvenile detention facility.
Minneapolis
7 takeaways from the report on MPD racial discrimination
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday released a 72-page report detailing widespread racial discrimination by Minneapolis police officers.