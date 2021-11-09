More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
St. Thomas women's basketball leaps into D-I competition at Wisconsin
Tommies coach Ruth Sinn knows a thing or two about building a winner — she's been doing it at St. Thomas for 16 seasons. Now, she'll try to do it again.
Gophers
Gophers win in Johnson's coaching debut vs. UMKC
Forward Jamison Battle led the Gophers with 18 points, with Minnesota ending the game on a 17-4 run.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball stunned by Jacksonville, lose opener at home
Turnovers were one of the main culprits in allowing the Dolphins, who won four games last season, to stay close throughout the contest at Williams Arena.
Wolves
Clutch time is just an awful time for Timberwolves
It's a small sample size, but the Wolves have been one of the worst teams in the NBA during crunch time. It has played a big role during their five-game losing streak.
Gophers
U men's basketball signing three Minnesota natives Wednesday
Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne and Joshua Ola-Joseph are expected to sign Wednesday with first-year coach Ben Johnson.