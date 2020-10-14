More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Trump: Son 'fine' after testing positive for COVID
President Donald Trump said his son 14-year-old son, Barron, is "fine" after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 35; cloudy, cooler and less windy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Business
Video: Apple unveils new iPhones supporting 5G networks
Four new iPhones are equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks.
Nation
Wisconsin opens field hospital due to virus spike
A field hospital in Wisconsin opened Wednesday at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee as a surge in COVID-19 cases hits the state.
World
3 new crew members reach International Space Station
A trio of space travelers successfully reached the International Space Station on Wednesday.