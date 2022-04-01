More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Colleges
South Carolina strides into national title game after topping Louisville
Aliyah Boston and a balanced attack put the Gamecocks in Sunday's championship game in Minneapolis.
Remnants of fighting left behind in Ukraine
On the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers approached a trench used by Russian soldiers as they recaptured an area.
Evening forecast: Low of 35; a couple rain or snow showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
St. Paul
Police investigating two fatal shootings in St. Paul
The deaths are the city's 12th and 13th homicides of 2022.
Sports
Reusse: Holly Rowe's passion, professionalism help set a standard for sideline reporters
The athletes and coaches she covers for ESPN show their respect and open up to her insightful questions.