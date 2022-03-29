More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings banking on the relationship between O'Connell, Cousins
Kevin O'Connell worked with Kirk Cousins as a quarterbacks coach with Washington in 2017, and that familiarity and ability to communicate well with each other should help the entire offense.
Minneapolis
Mpls. school board votes for changes to make up for time lost
Hours after students returned to class after the three-week teachers strike, a special business meeting was interrupted by students, community members and teachers pushing back on extending the school day and year.
St. Paul
Nearly 22-year sentence for St. Paul woman who killed ex-husband, buried him in backyard
She is expected to serve slightly more than 14 years of her term in prison.
Local
Minneapolis humanitarian group giving aid to Ukrainian refugees
Alight has raised more than $1 million to help those fleeing the Russian invasion. Most of that has come from Minnesotans.
Wild
Cates makes his crazy journey from UMD to Olympics to Flyers
Winger Noah Cates' variety of hockey experiences, all in a matter of months, reached new heights when he made his NHL debut Tuesday in front of family and friends at Xcel Energy Center.