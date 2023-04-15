More from Star Tribune
Local
Murder case clash is tug of war between friends Mary Moriarty, Keith Ellison
Community grief collides with reform promises in the case of two juveniles charged in the killing of a woman.
Twins
Sticky situation: Twins lose to Yankees; Baldelli tossed for doubting Germán
The loss ended the Twins' four-game winning streak and set up a duel of aces Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
www.startribune.com
Police agencies and community honor slain Wisconsin officers at funeral
Thousands flocked to the small Wisconsin town of Cameron to pay respects to police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, who were killed last weekend.
Sports
Reusse: Rays have gone from doing the impossible to the incredible
The Rays, 28th among 30 in payroll at $74 million are the third big league team since 1900 to start a season 13-0.
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain, snow mixed with little or no accumulation; breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.