Local
To stay or go: New flooding forces river towns to make hard choices
As increased rainfall and repetitive flooding strain aging infrastructure in many towns, residents along the Mississippi River ask the same question: Do we pack up and move out?
Nation
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 34 for coldest night since last spring
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warmer And Sunnier Saturday
After a very fall feeling Friday, we will see temperatures moderate back to the low 60s on Saturday with sunnier skies. Warmer weather with highs around to above average will continue through early next week. - D.J. Kayser
World
Tropical Storm Julia takes aim at Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Julia formed Friday in the Caribbean Sea, triggering hurricane watches and warnings for Nicaragua and Colombian islands.