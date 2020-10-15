More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 34; clear and partly cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Attorney argues for release of 2019 George Floyd arrest footage
Earl Gray, attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, spoke to the press after a ruling that will release body camera footage of a 2019 arrest of George Floyd.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 49, sunny, breezy, chilly
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
West Coast fires expose millions to pollution
Wildfires churning out dense plumes of smoke as they scorch huge swaths of the U.S. West Coast have exposed millions of people to hazardous pollution levels
Video
Morning forecast: Still breezy, high in 40s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast