More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 34 and clear, setting up an above-average weekend
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin jury selection in recess until 9 a.m. Monday
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Business
U.S. Army Corps suspends wetlands permit for PolyMet copper mine
Asserting Indigenous water quality standards, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa breaks new ground.
Politics
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use
Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Coronavirus
Cases trend upward, as Minnesota reports 1,449 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths
The count for people with at least one vaccine dose is approaching 1,138,000.