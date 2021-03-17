More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
Vikings
Vikings add Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, source confirms
The 10-year veteran, who had spent his whole career with the Cardinals, joins a young secondary in Minnesota.
CDC plans to update guidance on school distancing
The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help schools reopen safely in the middle of a pandemic.
Evening forecast: Low of 33 with plenty of clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Business
IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17
Americans will be getting extra time to prepare their taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says it's delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.
From the locker room to the classroom
Many people thought Dan Lee had a dream job spending time in locker rooms of professional sports teams, but he had a different calling. After 20 years of shooting sports videos, Lee went back to school to become a teacher. He's putting to use the skills he honed to create a weekly video that delights the students and community of the school where he now works.