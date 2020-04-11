More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 33 with plenty of clouds and snow on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 58, sun; Easter snow on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 58, sun; rain overnight transitions to Easter snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Watch a drive-by wedding reception prompted by COVID-19
Alex and Kelsey Lee's wedding plans were upended by COVID-19, but that didn't mean they couldn't have a wedding reception. After a small ceremony, Alex surprised Kelsey by driving by HCMC, where his co-workers planned a surprise drive-by wedding reception.
Video
Minneapolis schools staff share inspiring video messages with students
When Minneapolis schools students returned from spring break to distance learning, school staff had funny and inspiring messages ready for them.