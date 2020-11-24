More from Star Tribune
Nation
Strange metal tower found in Utah desert
The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in south eastern Utah, officials said.
Coronavirus
Light lines greet holiday week travelers
Holiday travel, amid a global pandemic, saw light lines, inexpensive flights and spacious seating on planes for some travelers.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 33, with light rain and maybe snow at times
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of rain/drizzle; high 39
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
U.S. travelers keep flying despite virus warnings
About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S. and public health experts begged people to stay home and avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings.