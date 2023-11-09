More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33; patchy clouds and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 47, sunny and windy
Snow is possible in the northern third of Minnesota, but the rest of the state will be sunnier and warmer. Clouds will increase after sunset, with a slight chance of precipitation tonight and Friday.
Nation
Last 12 months on Earth were the hottest ever recorded, analysis finds
The last 12 months were the hottest Earth has ever recorded, according to a new report by Climate Central, a nonprofit science research group.
Paul Douglas
Sunnier, Breezy Thursday - Snow Chances Remain Up North
A breezy Thursday is ahead with highs in the mid-40s under mainly sunny skies. Temps take a dip to the low 40s for Friday before our next warm-up begins. We could see highs around 60F mid-next week. Only metro precipitation chance is some rain Saturday Night. - D.J. Kayser