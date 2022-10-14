More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
Season's first measurable snowfall arrives in the Twin Cities
The mercury also hit freezing in the metro for the first time this season.
Paul Douglas
After That Friday Snow, Sunshine Makes A One-Day Return Saturday
Want to put Friday's metro snow behind you? Saturday will be a good day to do so with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures. The chance of a few rain and/or snow showers do return Sunday for the metro before a warmer stretch of weather is expected late next week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33; mostly cloudy; a couple rain or snow showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Karl wanders off Mexico's southern Gulf coast
Tropical Storm Karl drifted near an easily flooded stretch of Mexico's southern Gulf coast Friday, but might weaken before hitting land, forecasters said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, breezy with chance of more snow showers
We'll continue to see isolated snow and rain showers this afternoon, with a little warmer weather on the way Saturday.