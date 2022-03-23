More from Star Tribune
Politics
'You are worthy': Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing
Sen. Cory Booker cut through a tense third day of hearings on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday with a speech on racial progress that drew tears from the nominee and held the rapt attention of colleagues.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis teachers strike standoff intensifies as talks stall
No negotiations on Wednesday as texts between district official, union president are publicized.
Trump is guilty of 'numerous' felonies, N.Y. prosecutor who resigned says in letter
Mark F. Pomerantz, who had investigated the former president, left after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, halted an effort to seek an indictment.
Sports
Armory to host one-two punch of spring boxing events
The Minneapolis Armory will host two PBC boxing cards on March 26 and June 4.