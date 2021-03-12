More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial moving faster than expected
7 jurors have been selected in only 4 days of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The jurors are being seated to determine whether the fired Minneapolis police officer is guilty of killing George Floyd.
Evening forecast: Low of 33; clear, with a starlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Inspired
A year into pandemic, some efforts to help Minn. health workers may be here to stay
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, some early efforts to ease the burden on Minnesota health care workers have shifted focus for the long haul.
Chauvin Trial
Added murder charge in Derek Chauvin trial poses uncertainty for both sides
Adding third-degree murder charge could set up a situation for an appeal that could benefit Derek Chauvin, according to Star Tribune reporter Chao Xiong, as the timing of the city's record settlement with George Floyd's family may provide a sense relief to the community.
Chauvin Trial
Day ends with 7th juror added to Derek Chauvin murder trial
A jury of 14, two of them alternates, will be seated before opening statements and testimony begin March 29 before District Judge Peter Cahill.