More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods
Ron Caetano is packed and ready to go. His family photos and valuables are in the trailer and he's put food in carry totes. He moved the rabbits and chickens and their automatic feeders to higher ground.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33 and clear, with precip in days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Walz, disaster officials say flooded rivers are mostly beginning to recede in Minnesota
Meteorologist says dry weather is helping with no major rain or snow forecast in the coming two weeks.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 52, sunny to mostly sunny
It's still cooler than average, as seasonal flooding nears cresting. It'll be frosty overnight, with some nicer weather on the way Wednesday and chances of rain later in the week.