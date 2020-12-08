More from Star Tribune
John Lennon remembered on 40th anniversary of death
Fans gathered at New York's Central Park on Tuesday to remember John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death.
Trump takes vaccine victory lap
President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked on Tuesday to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort that will largely be executed by President-elect Joe Biden
Evening forecast: Low of 32, with clouds breaking
Twin Cities forecast for Tuesday overnight.
