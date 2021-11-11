More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Towns sounding down in face of another Timberwolves losing streak
There was a noticeable difference in tone between Karl-Anthony Towns and two of his teammates after the loss to Golden State. They were optimistic; Towns wasn't.
Gophers
Big man, big problems: U men's hoops will face test with Western Kentucky's size
The Hilltoppers, who feature the tallest player in Division I, play the Gophers on Friday in North Carolina in the opening game of the Asheville Championship.
'Heroes Monument' dedicated in Hastings on Veterans Day
The United Heroes League's " "Heroes Monument" was dedicated in Hastings during a Veterans Day ceremony that included a flyover and and ribbon-cutting ceremony by World War II veteran Lou Chicquette.
Vikings
Jefferson says he'll be patient with Vikings offense
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said coaches have to "be more conscious" of funneling the ball to their best players.
Class 4A volleyball state tournament semifinals
Class 4A volleyball state tournament semifinals: Wayzata High School verses Rogers High School